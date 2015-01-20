Broadpeak Upgrades Cloud-PVR Platforms

RENNES, FRANCE—Broadpeak announced new impulsive recording capabilities for its cloud-PVR technology. By enabling video content for multiple end-users to be recorded and stored only once, either on managed or unmanaged networks, Broadpeak’s impulsive recording technology can reduce storage expenses.



“Time-based and impulsive recording can be very challenging for cloud-PVR operators, even when shared copy models are allowed. While the capture can be mutualized when two users request a recording of the same program, a specific technology is required when the recording’s start and end times are under the control of each end-user in order to avoid duplicating the video chunks,” said Jacques Le Mancq, CEO of Broadpeak. “Our technology allows numerous end-users to request the recording of any portion of a program in an operator network and to access it at anytime. As a result, operators can reproduce traditional PVR usage without the cost and operational challenges of deploying set-top boxes with massive storage capabilities.”

