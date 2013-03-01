Broadcast Engineering announces 12th annual Excellence Award winners

Broadcast Engineering magazine just finished its 12th contest honoring the industry’s best examples of innovation, high-quality design, and construction, as decided by its readers.

Nominated facilities must have been completed in the contest’s calendar year. The contest includes facilities in eight categories, encompassing everything from new RF and HD studio technology to network automation and post facilities. Magazine readers voted nine winners out of 31 nominees initially featured in Broadcast Engineering’s December Digital Reference Guide.

Readers’ votes have been tallied. Finally, it’s time to announce the winners. And the winning facilities are:

The winners in each category were the facilities with the most votes, but the magazine staff would also like to mention another group worthy of recognition. In each category – an honorable mention goes to the facility with the next highest number of votes.

These honorable mentions go to Arqiva for its digital switchover, Volicon for its Crown Media installation, the Washington, D.C. Bureau of CNN for its HD upgrade, Sri Lanka’s Maharaja TV (MTV) for its station automation, Centralcast for its network automation, AP DSNG vehicles for their newsroom technology and Pac-12 networks for its cutting-edge distribution center.

Broadcast Engineering magazine congratulates all the contest winners.

The winning facilities will be awarded with plaques at NAB.

In the ever-changing world of broadcast, facilities are being built and upgraded continually. If yours is one of these, feel free to share your accomplishment with the Broadcast Engineering team. Our next Excellence Awards contest starts in October.