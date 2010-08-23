Broadcast Engineering 10th Annual Excellence Award Categories
Welcome to the tenth annual Excellence Awards!
Categories for this year:
Voting ends Feb. 1, 2011
New studio or RF technology – station
New studio technology – network
- Comcast SportsNet Mid-Atlantic
- ESPN transmission facility
- TV Globo Metroethernet Backbone
- Ohio News Network
- RT
- The Golf Channel
- Virgin Media
New studio technology – HD
- ABC's central switching center
- Conan O'Brien production facilities
- C-SPAN
- ESPN Star Sports
- KTBS-TV
- KWWL-TV
- MTV Time Square Studios
- NASCAR
- NBC
- Outdoor Channel
- U.S. House of Representatives
- VenueNet+
- World Wrestling Entertainment
New studio technology – nonbroadcast
Station automation
Network automation
Newsroom technology
Post & network production facilities
