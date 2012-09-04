Blackmagic Design —Stuart Ashton, Director of Blackmagic Design EMEA

Q. What’s new that you will show at IBC2012 and that broadcasters should look for there?





IBC is a great opportunity for us to demonstrate all of the products we announced at the NAB Show. The Blackmagic Cinema Camera was one of the hot topics in Vegas and we can’t wait to let European broadcasters get their hands on it. Resolve 9.0 and Teranex will also be demonstrated in Europe for the first time at a key show, so these will hopefully provide a similar buzz to NAB. This will also be the first time Cintel is introduced under the Blackmagic family.



Q. How is your new product offering different from what’s available on the market?



Blackmagic Design is always listening to the market’s demands and experimenting with new technology. Whether it be Thunderbolt, USB 3.0, 3D, SSD recording, 3Gb SDI or 4K, we hopefully deliver great products that speed up peoples’ workflows and provide high-quality results. There are a lot of great companies in this industry that we respect immensely that are also breaking new boundaries.



Q. How many years have you been going to the IBC show and what’s your fondest memory? What’s your favorite restaurant or pub?



This year will be my 10th year at IBC. Every show is very different from the last, mainly due to the quick changes in technology. Some of my best friends are people that I’ve met on the IBC show floor over the years. These days I’m tucked up in bed pretty early, so the hotel bar is probably as far as I get, however the Supperclub, Moeders and Five Fly’s are great restaurants.







