Belden introduces field-deployable shielded Cat 6A cable

Belden has introduced a range of rugged high-performance shielded Cat 6A cables for use in studios or in tactical field-deployable audio/data installations. These robust cables can be used in the harshest of environments, yet deliver reliable performance for maximum uptime.

Belden CatSnake Cat 6A tested cables feature 100 percent coverage of the pairs as these are individually shielded with Beldfoil aluminium/polyester foil and an overall braided shield.

The cables are extremely robust and have exceptional flexibility and flex life. This makes them ideal for use in high-traffic areas, such as in broadcast studios or in any type of tactical, field-deployable audio/data installation. Moreover the compact, round cable design eases transportation and deployment. These cables have been tested for repeated bending according the EN 50289-3-9-5, and exceed the required 100 bends (radius 40mm, weight 8kg) while maintaining electrical performance.

Belden’s shielded CatSnake features Beldfoil shielded twisted pairs with 24 AWG stranded bare copper conductors and polyolefin insulation and is RJ-45 compatible.

For simulating the coiling and uncoiling on a reel, the CatSnake Cat 6A has been subjected to a Track Chain test. Even after 1 million bendings (radius 100mm, length 5m, speed 3.5m/s) the cable performed according the electrical performance stated in the data sheet.