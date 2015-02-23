BBC Worldwide Selects Zoo Digital

LONDON—BBC Worldwide has selected Zoo Digital to provide a pioneering new subtitling and captioning technology for its global operations. The technology-powered service provider will deliver a cloud-based media workflow management system and associated subtitle and caption production services to BBC Worldwide in a deal beginning this month.



Zoo will provide a centralized, searchable system to manage and repurpose all BBC subtitling and captioning assets via its Zoosubs and Zoocore cloud-based software. BBC Worldwide teams across the globe will use the system to access, repurpose and download the localized materials for local broadcast and digital distribution.



All subtitles and captions shown on the BBC’s four U.K. terrestrial channels will be added to the system shortly after broadcast. The system automatically will localize US English and Australian and New Zealand English versions, making files immediately available to download in all formats.



BBC Worldwide intends to deploy the system more widely over time, ultimately creating a comprehensive, multi-language database containing all localized BBC Worldwide subtitle and caption assets.