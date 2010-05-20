BBC signs framework agreement to add news automation

The BBC and Dalet Digital Media Systems have signed a framework agreement under which Dalet will provide TV news automation systems.

Dalet and its partners Mosart Medialab and IBM (UK) will provide a complete package consisting of professional services, studio/gallery automation software, automation system monitoring and all IT hardware required for the automation systems.

The first major portion of the project will be for the new W1 Complex, where multiple news studios will be built for the BBC’s main news channels. Over the next four years, many of the news automation systems currently used may require a technology refresh, and the framework agreement allows Dalet to supply systems on a preagreed basis as required.

The integrated Dalet and Mosart system will control studio devices, such as video switchers and audio mixers, video ingest/playout servers, AV routers, graphics, camera robotics and lighting. The system also will integrate with a number of third-party systems, including newsroom computer and MAM systems. Overall, the Mosart newscast automation software will enable an efficient news gallery operation, and its ability to automate program styles will mean easier rebranding for different outputs. The framework agreement includes the ability to use Dalet Dashboard from the Dalet Enterprise Edition for centralized monitoring of all automation systems deployed. Other broadcast devices may also be incorporated.

Dalet Professional Services and its partners will provide project management for the deployment. Services include workflow analysis and specifications, installation and configuration, testing of workflows and integrations. Training and around-the-clock support services also will be provided.