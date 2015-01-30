Basque Broadcaster Installs Riedel Infrastructure

WUPPERTAL, GERMANY and MIRAMON, SPAIN—Riedel Communications announced that Basque broadcaster Euskal Irrati Telebista deployed a Riedel Artist digital matrix intercom system within its primary production center in Miramón (Donosti-San Sebastián). Supplied and integrated by Madrid-based Riedel reseller Crosspoint, the Artist technology supports flexible intercom communications throughout the Miramón facility according to the different requirements of various productions, as well as VoIP communications with ETB headquarters in Bilbao.



The Artist technology at ETB’s Miramón production center provides a distributed, decentralized, scalable architecture for communications. The 160x160-port Riedel intercom system is composed of Artist 128 and Artist 32 mainframes with 56 ports configured for control panels, 80 ports for analog four-wire, eight ports for VoIP usage, and eight ports for a party line system. The entire system ensures AES3/EBU audio quality, with level controls at each individual crosspoint, nonblocking connections, and redundant power supplies and controllers.



The Artist units are complemented by 46 of Riedel’s 2000 LCD Series control panels, one CCP-1116 commentary control panel, 10 wired belt packs, and various VoIP multiplexers. For sporting events that originate in Miramón, the commentator panel supports two commentators working in the same language, or multiple scenarios in which two languages must be accommodated.



Riedel’s Director software facilitates system configuration, monitoring, and control, and its intuitive interface simplifies complex configurations and settings. While remote configuration functions enable control from Bilbao on weekends when no technical personnel are working at Miramón, options such as partial configuration of the system add further value by allowing users to call and save configuration files on just one part of the system without affecting the communications being made in other areas of the production center.