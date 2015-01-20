ATG Danmon Completes Ingest/Transcode/QC System for Arqiva

LETCHWORTH, HERTFORDSHIRE—ATG Danmon announced the completion of a tape- and file-based ingest, transcoding and quality-control technology providing file preparation for Arqiva. The system has been fully integrated into Arqiva’s playout facility at Chalfont, Buckinghamshire, U.K.



“We needed a flexible and completely reliable way to provide broadcast file preparation services for a large playout and media services client, which could grow to support high-bit-rate codecs like JPEG2000,” said Gregory Burns, media technologies architect at Arqiva. “After researching the various options, we decided on a system from ATG Danmon. This includes Dalet AmberFin file-processing and Digimetrics QC software running on multiple servers. API integration allowed the software and processes to be tightly integrated with our existing media workflow platform. The system has proved very successful and is easy to expand or reconfigure if required at any stage in the future. The user interface gives operators full control over which functions to control manually and which to automate, and the metadata plugins can be easily updated to support new schemas.”



“The file processing system is based on AmberFin Ingest, Play and the new services-based Dark transcoder products from Dalet together with Aurora 5 automated QC products from Digimetrics,” said Chris Elson, ATG Danmon product sales manager. “The system is controlled from a new operations suite via KVM allowing the operations staff full control over ingest, QC, transcode and file review. We created a specific GUI plug-in for audio tag selection to integrate with Arqiva’s Omneon playout servers.”

