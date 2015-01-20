Alarab News Channel Automates With Imagine Communications

DUBAI—Imagine Communications announced that it has been awarded a contract to supply an integrated media traffic, planning and scheduling system for Alarab News Channel, a new broadcaster based in Bahrain. Alarab TV will join the news market in the Middle East in early 2015, and has selected Imagine Communications software to help launch and manage a cost-effective, seamless, robust and efficient workflow for managing their operations.



Imagine Communications’ advertising management platform will be used by Alarab TV for detailed scheduling of both program content and commercials, as well as advertising sales. Seamless interfacing and data exchange with third-party automation and asset management systems enables Imagine Communications’ media software applications to drive Alarab’s entire transmission operation, directing playout while simplifying content management workflows.

