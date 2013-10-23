Aereo arrives for Android

Aereo just keeps growing, announcing service for Detroit to begin Monday, next week. In addition, Aereo has announced that the service can be displayed on Android devices. You can download the app here.

While calling it a “public beta” release, the app will support phones and tablets running Android 4.2 Jelly Bean or higher. The new ap will allows users to connect their Aereo accounts to Roku boxes. Originally, Aereo was limited to iOS devices, the Web and Roku STBs

The Aereo service is now limited to seven cities, Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Houston, Miami, New York, Salt Lake City. Detroit will become the eighth service area if it’s added as scheduled next week.