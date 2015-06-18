2015 Copa America Broadcast Supported by LiveU

HACKENSACK, N.J. – The 2015 Copa America soccer tournament Chile was covered by broadcasters from Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay, Colombia, Peru, Honduras, Ecuador and the United States, manyrelying on LiveU video transmission devices to support their broadcasts.

Among LiveU’s products in use during the tournament is the LU200 cellular-bonding and encoding unit. LiveU’s Xtender will also be deployed to ensure stronger cellular signals in highly congested areas. All LiveU units are controlled by LiveU Central, a unified, cloud-based management platform, which enables units to be centrally controlled and managed using a browser or mobile device.

LiveU, an IP-based live video provider, also supported the broadcast of the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

The 2015 Copa America Broadcast will run until July 4.