2011 NAB Preview

This year, NAB is headlining integration through the content lifecycle. The focus areas are content creation, content management, content commerce, content distribution and, finally, content consumption. The “content is king” message has been an ongoing theme, and it becomes more so as broadcasters compete with and embrace platforms from the new media world.

Media companies must look more now to integration in order to sensibly manage multiplatform, multichannel delivery. With viewers as likely to be watching on smartphones or slates as on conventional television receivers, the content lifecycle is definitely getting more complex.

That doesn't mean software is replacing baseband video, and our preview of new products for NAB shows just how diverse the range of equipment is needed to support our industry and to deliver compelling content to viewers. As video becomes ubiquitous as a communication channel, the tools for acquisition are becoming more powerful and lower cost. It has never been a better time to invest in equipment like cameras. Live television, especially in HD, still draws huge audiences, and expect to see live production gear a big focus this year.

As usual, we will be providing comprehensive coverage of NAB online, as well as this product preview listing more than 150 of the hottest products to be unveiled at the show. If you are not visiting the show, then we will have full coverage on our website at www.broadcastengineering.com. In the run up to the show, we have our “NAB Update” e-newsletter with news as well as new product information.

During the show, our camera crew will be covering the event for the Broadcast Engineering Video Network. Our editors will be interviewing key industry leaders to hear their views on the 2011 NAB Show and on the general state of the broadcast sector.

We'll see you at the show!

