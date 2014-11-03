Satellite Update for Nov. 3, 2014

From FCC Report SAT-01048, “Satellite Space Applications Accepted for Filing”



XM Radio LLC requested special temporary authority (STA) for 180 days to perform telemetry, tracking and command (TT&C) operations necessary to drift XM-1, its Satellite Digital Audio Radio Service (SDARS) satellite, from 115.25 degree west longitude (WL) to 39 degrees WL in preparation for deorbit maneuvers using 2339.2 MHz, 2339.7 MHz, 2344.0 MHz, 2344.5 MHz (space-to-Earth); and 7049.0 MHz and 7074.0 MHz (Earth-to-space).



Inmarsat plc requested modification of the FCC's “ISAT List” to specify L-band operations to and from Inmarsat 4F3 at 98.0 degrees WL rather than its previously offset location at 97.65 degrees WL.



From FCC Report SAT-01049, “Actions Taken”



The FCC International Bureau's Satellite Division granted Intelsat License LLC STA for 30 days to continue to provided Fixed Satellite Service (FSS) from Intelsat 706 while located at 156.9 degrees east longitude (EL) using 3700-4200 MHz, 10.95-11.2 GHz, 11.45-11.7 GHz, and 12.5-12.75 GHz (space-to-Earth) and 5925-6425 MHz and 14.0-14.5 GHz (Earth-to-space). TT&C is authorized on specified C-band frequencies.



The Satellite Division granted XM Radio LLC STA for 30 days to continue to perform TT&C operations necessary to maintain its XM-2 SDARS satellite at 27 degrees WL in preparation for deorbit maneuvers using 2339.2 MHz, 2339.7 MHz, 2344.0 MHz, 2344.5 MHz (space-to-Earth); and 7049.0 MHz and 7074.0 MHz (Earth-to-space).



Inmarsat Hawaii declined its market access grant for service in the U.S. using proposed INMARSAT-KA 63W that would operate under United Kingdom authority at 62.85 degrees WL. As a result, the FCC is now accepting applications for the frequency bands previously authorized for INMARSAT-KA 63W at 62.85 degrees: 18.3 GHz and 19.7-20.2 GHz (space-to-Earth) and 28.35-28.6 GHz and 29.5-30.0 GHz (Earth-to-space) on a primary basis; 28.1-28.35 GHz and 28.6-29.1 GHz (Earth-to-space) on a secondary basis' and 18.8-19.3 GHz (space-to-Earth) on a non-conforming basis. Applications will be processed on a first-come, first-served licensing process.



The Satellite Division determined Intelsat License LLC was unable to meet the launch and operation milestone associated with its Intelsat 27 space station at the 55.5° W.L. orbital location due to circumstances beyond its control. Specifically, on February 1, 2013, the Intelsat 27 space station failed to launch successfully and was destroyed prior to reaching orbit. Intelsat had met the first three milestones for Intelsat 27. Intelsat may release the bond associated with Intelsat 27's call sign S2827.

