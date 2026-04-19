TV and Radio HQ Moves Closer to the Conversation

A mockup of NAB Show’s new TV and Radio HQ shows the TV and Radio HQ Theater stage.

After announcing its plans last spring to move the TV and Radio HQ to the newly renovated Central Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center, NAB Show has been busy planning a new show experience for broadcasters.

The broadcast HQ was situated in the West Hall for the last several years, but feedback from exhibitors has encouraged the move to a more centralized location.

Justine McVaney, NAB’s senior vice president of content and event production, said the move to Central Hall reflects how broadcasters want to experience NAB Show today — more integrated, more accessible and closer to the action.

“By bringing the TV and Radio HQ onto the show floor, we’re placing broadcast conversations directly alongside the technology, solutions and partners that support the industry,” McVaney said. “It creates a natural hub where broadcasters can move easily between exhibits, Main Stage moments and peer discussions without leaving the flow of the Show.”

A Connected Experience

NAB said the goal is to make the show experience feel more connected. Whether you’re attending a quick conversation in the HQ Theater, meeting with colleagues in the Member Lounge or exploring new technologies on the floor, everything is now within a few steps of each other, McVaney said.

The TV and Radio HQ will be just inside the west front of the LVCC, facing the Silver Lot, Vegas Loop station and monorail tracks.

As for how exhibitors feel about the TV and Radio HQ’s move, McVaney said the feedback has been overwhelmingly positive.

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“Many of them see this move as an opportunity to deepen engagement with the broadcast community,” she said.

“Having the TV and Radio HQ on the Central Hall floor naturally increases foot traffic and creates more opportunities for exhibitors to interact with broadcasters who are actively looking for ideas, solutions and partnerships.”

The move reinforces NAB Show’s role as a place where the business and technology sides of broadcasting meet, she said. “Exhibitors benefit from being closer to the conversations that matter to broadcasters right now.”

Not only will the revamped Central Hall feature updated infrastructure and more open areas designed for collaboration and engagement, organizers said, it will also come equipped with a wider range of food and beverage options across the hall — a welcome addition.

Central Hall now has a new grand lobby with a glass curtain wall and lots of natural light. A large digital screen anchors that space.

Short Takes

One of the biggest changes for the 2026 NAB Show is the introduction of shorter-form sessions in the TV and Radio HQ Theater. Organizers said these sessions are designed to be quick, engaging conversations that broadcasters can easily fit into their day while exploring the show floor.

Topics will cover many of the issues broadcasters are actively discussing right now, McVaney said, including AI-driven discovery, as well as digital revenue strategies, podcasting and streaming, cybersecurity, political advertising opportunities and emerging technologies like NextGen TV. “The goal is to create a mix of insightful and entertaining conversations that spark new ideas and encourage attendees to stay curious as they move through the show,” she said.

Together with the Premium Conference programming in North Hall and the broadcast-focused events on the Main Stage, these sessions are designed to create a more flexible and immersive experience for broadcasters attending the convention.

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