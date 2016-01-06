Zeiss VR One Offers New Drone Feature

LAS VEGAS—Zeiss has found a way to combine virtual reality and people's love for drones in a single application. As part of its first visit to CES, Zeiss’ VR One headset now features a new sUAS application that provides a first person view from a compatible system.

VR ONE

The sUAS application provides a view from the cockpit of a drone inside the VR One headset. The application is compatible with the DJI lineup, Parrot Bebop drone and the Microdrone 3.0. Apps are available on iTune or Google Play, depending on the drone used.

The VR One is a smartphone driven headset that features a custome trays that make it both iOS and Android compatible.

CES 2016 attendees can check it out for themselves at booth 26819 in South Hall 2.