Zaxcom to show encrypted wireless receiver
At InfoComm in Las Vegas next month Zaxcom will introduce its new TRX900LT digital audio receiver, which combines wireless transmission, recording and remote control receiving functions into a single, low-cost system.
The TRX900LT features all-digital transmission for audio quality that rivals a hard-wired system and analog and hybrid wireless units. All audio transmissions from the TRX900LT are fully encrypted to eliminate the possibility of production audio interception and theft.
With a patented internal time code-referenced audio recorder that backs up all wireless transmissions on a removable microSD card, the TRX900LT eliminates the possibility of audio loss due to interference or signal dropout.
Designed to be extremely lightweight and durable, the TRX900LT is housed in a high-strength, impact-resistant nylon polymer casing that provides protection from both corrosion and water damage.
