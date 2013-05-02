Yomiuri TV upgrades workflow with Grass Valley file-based system

Yomiuri TV, a major broadcaster in the Kansai region of Japan, has selected Grass Valley to replace its entire tape-based linear editing workflow, including content management and archive systems, and send to playout, with a new file-based system.

The Grass Valley system includes K2 Summit 3G production clients, which connect directly to a K2 SAN server configuration, GV STRATUS nonlinear production toolset for file-based workflows, and a series of Grass Valley editing workstations with Storm 3G Elite I/O interfaces, which support Yomiuri TV’s existing EDIUS editing software, enabling real-time multiformat editing in SD and HD formats. The editing workstations with Storm 3G Elite I/O devices comprise a turn-key system that has the storage and power supply redundancy to significantly improve system availability.

As an advanced software platform, GV STRATUS incorporates a wide variety of tools from content management to integration of the industry-leading EDIUS editor, offering users custom metadata features and fast turn-around of content. The combination of GV STRATUS and EDIUS can be integrated in a number of ways. For Yomiuri TV, GV STRATUS provides multichannel, managed ingest to the entire EDIUS-based editing environment.