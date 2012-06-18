YAME FM Installs Japan's first Digigram IQOYA system

YAME FM, a new community FM radio station in Yame City, Japan, has chosen Digigram's IQOYA *LINK technology to provide more secure and cost-effective studio-to-transmitter and studio-to-studio transmissions.

The first broadcaster to install IQOYA in Japan, YAME FM has four transmission sites across the city, and the station plays an important part in conveying public information including environmental and earthquake alerts.

YAME FM has installed IQOYA *LINK units in the master control room, satellite studio, and at the transmitting sites, allowing the broadcaster to benefit from robust, high quality transmissions with better failover provision and lower costs than it could achieve with traditional ISDN leased lines.

IQOYA solutions help broadcasters make the move to an IP-based infrastructure with confidence: IQOYA devices and software constitute the elements of a highly flexible and manageable professional IP audio infrastructure for contribution, delivery, and distribution. IQOYA's highly resilient technology is complemented by Digigram's "partnership" approach to customer relationships, which emphasizes careful evaluation of the best options and system configurations, thorough testing and collaboration during deployment, and continuing response to customer input for further development and adaptation during the product lifecycle.

More information about this and any other Digigram product is available at www.digigram.com or by phone at +33 4 76 52 47 47.