WTVision releases World Cup Studio CG
WTVision has released its World Cup Studio CG with dedicated controller software to manage, edit and control the graphics to cover the World Cup in every detail. It comes prepackaged with FIFA’s official graphics for right holders or an exclusive look and feel designed by wTVision for non-rights holders.
The CG is preloaded with all the competition data and has an optional automatic downloader component to receive competition data in real time.
