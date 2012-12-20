WTA report explores best practices in buying satellite antennas, RF chain

The World Teleport Association (WTA) has released “Best Practices in Buying Satellite Antennas and the RF Chain,” a new white paper that shares insights from WTA members on the trade-offs between cost and quality, standards-based and proprietary, and investment risk vs. revenue opportunity of purchasing antennas and RF equipment.

The white paper explores how to specify, negotiate and manage installation to obtain the greatest value and reduce the potential for costly errors, while making the technology provider a partner in the teleport's success. Satellite antennas represent a large expenditure with a long shelf life.

For that reason, buyers put a substantial amount of time, care and energy into getting the purchase right. Getting it right involves multiple steps with multiple prospective vendors, and these steps form the basis of this report.