Work Microwave, TUM Partner on Weatherproofing DVB-S2X via ACM

HOLZKIRCHEN, GERMANY—Satellite communications equipment manufacturer Work Microwave today announced it has collaborated with the Technical University of Munich’s (TUM’s) Institute of Astronautics on field testing of DVB-S2X and Adaptive Coding and Modulation (ACM) technologies.

The aim of the test was to demonstrate that DVB-S2X modems using ACM technology can increase data throughput and improve the availability of service regardless of weather conditions.

"High-capacity technology operating in the Ka-band offers major advantages over conventional satellite networks operating in Ku-band and lower frequencies, such as increased bandwidth and higher gain. Yet, diverse weather conditions have a greater impact in the Ka-band than at lower frequencies," said Dr. Jürgen Letschnik, a lecturer at TUM.

However, proper planning and implementation of well-designed ground equipment make it possible to mitigate the effects of adverse weather, said Letschnik. “During this test, we were able to prove that WORK Microwave's DVB-S2X modem is an effective solution."

For the field test, Work Microwave AX-60 DVB-S2X and SK-IP DVB-S2 modems were used to provide a direct comparison of how the latest generation of technology fared against the legacy system, the company said. The test revealed that for the given link budget, ModCods of up to 256APSK could be used.

The tests were conducted under normal weather conditions as well rain. Testing revealed that DVB-S2X performed better than legacy technology in clear-sky and rainy conditions.

TUM found the overall data rate, even with rain fade, is higher with DVB-S2X than DVB-S2 equipment due to DVB-S2X’ support for higher modulation schemes of up to 256APSK. The Work Microwave AX-60 DVB-S2X modem provides for higher modulation schemes and leverages ACM technology to optimize data throughput to existing link conditions.

