WABG-TV chooses Baron Services for weather graphics

Severe weather outbreaks across Mississippi in recent weeks underscore the importance of bringing viewers the most accurate weather forecasts possible. That’s why WABG-TV, the ABC affiliate in Greenville, MI, is now using weather detection and forecasting technologies from Baron Services for its daily newscasts. The station is now delivering compelling weather information with pinpoint accuracy with Baron’s VIPIR and StormWarn weather systems.

VIPIR is a 3-D display system that features storm tracking with hyperlocal MicroTrac functionality and real-time graphics that do not need to be rendered. The system enables WABG-TV’s meteorologists to show viewers neighborhood-level weather in precise detail.

Baron’s StormWarn is an instant alert system. Combining radar display with instant alert crawls, StormWarn notifies WABG-TV’s viewers of National Weather Service watches, warnings or advisories. Providing instant access to severe weather notifications, as well as Amber Alerts and breaking news, StormWarn is the perfect complement to WABG’s VIPIR weather platform.