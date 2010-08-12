Volicon to spotlight Observer Enterprise, latest RPM release
Volicon will showcase its Observer Enterprise next-generation media monitoring and logging solution at IBC2010.
Volicon Observer Enterprise correlates several months of video and audio data within a single Web browser client application. By integrating add-on modules, such as proactive automated QoS alarms, the Observer Enterprise provides users with a versatile digital logging and monitoring solution.
Volicon also will show the latest release of the Observer Remote Program Monitor (RPM) designed for effective management of large-scale installations with the new Element Management Services module. The new module enables centralized configuration and alert management of multiple probes in a large operation. RPM 5.5 also includes significant enhancements to the Interactive Services Module.
See Volicon at IBC Stand 7.G30
