Vizrt supplies graphics for Super Bowl XLV telecast

Vizrt supplied a variety of its graphics production tools to Fox Sports for coverage of Super Bowl XLV. Additionally, Fox Sports used Vizrt technology for the entire 2010 NFL regular season and then deployed multiple Viz Trio and Viz Engine systems for the Super Bowl’s expanded coverage.

Zac Fields, director of remote graphics for Fox Sports, said the Vizrt products allowed them to create multilayered graphics and incorporate them into the pregame coverage by displaying graphics on large screens outside the stadium, in the Fox booth displayed on an LED backdrop and within the main game telecast.

Vizrt’s latest addition to its portfolio is the Adactus software platform, which enables users to deliver automatically reconfigured multimedia content for mobile terminals, such as smart phones, tablet PCs and smart TVs.