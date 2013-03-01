Viz Secure offers monitoring of complete Vizrt infrastructure

Molden Media has introduced Viz Secure, a system monitoring toolspecifically designed for the mission-critical demands of broadcast TV enabling engineers and system administrators to identify potential problems before they occur.

Viz Secure monitors each individual machine's hardware and software system status, including the complete Vizrt infrastructure. Viz Secure delivers real-time monitoring of CPU, memory and hard disk performance and offers deep integration with Vizrt products to deliver continuous updates on application-specific information, such as frame rate, sync status and metadata.

Alarms can be individually configured to alert users to problems, and even suggest preemptive fixes and remedies, via on-screen warnings, e-mails, SMS or even GPI triggers.

Viz Secure manages all critical modules, including Viz Graphics Hub, Viz Media Engine and any installed Oracle databases, whether single or redundant.

See Molden Media at 2013 NAB Show booth SL3305.