VITEC releases Focus FS-T2001 SxS XDCAM HD422 field deck recorder

The Focus FS-T2001 incorporates the complete range of Sony professional recording formats including 50Mb/s MPEG HD422, XDCAM HD/EX and DVCAM. The Focus FS-T2001 also supports removable professional media: SxS Pro, SxS-1 and SDHC adapters while featuring an additional 250GB internal storage capacity for recording/playback and media management.

The Focus FS-T2001 is a flexible device with a complete set of features and outputs. The intuitive thumbnail clip menu makes it simple to find and playback recorded video clips. These clips can be viewed on either the Focus FS-T2001 LCD screen and/or from an external SDI or HDMI monitor.

The Focus FS-T2001 offers the ability to manage recorded video clips in many different ways: copy clips from one card to another or to the 250GB HDD, transfer clips from the FS-T2001 to a computer via USB cable, or share content over the network (CIFS or FTP) via Ethernet connection.

Key features:

Recorder compatible with HD/SDI and SDI cameras;

Record/Play in XDCAM HD/HD422 file formats (MXF);

Record/Play in XDCAM EX file formats (MP4);

Familiar transport controls and intuitive GUI;

Live monitoring and playback via LCD color display.

Benefits: