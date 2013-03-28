Visteon infotainment system receives funding from major European automaker

This will be one of the first automotive implementations of an open-source platform and associated applications based on the requirements of GENIVI.

Infotainment platform provider Visteon has been awarded a development and production program for its latest infotainment system by a major European car manufacturer. With the production launch targeted for the 2015 model year, this program represents the first market implementation of Visteon's next-generation infotainment platform in this rapidly growing segment.

The company’s latest infotainment system is capable of multi-device connectivity to deliver apps and features, stream media, access the Internet, and seamlessly integrate both cloud-based and local content to drivers and passengers via a simple and flexible user interface.

The system also enables software updates over the lifetime of the vehicle, further enhancing value to vehicle manufacturers and the end consumer. This will be one of the first automotive implementations of an open-source platform and associated applications based on the requirements of GENIVI, a non-profit alliance committed to driving broad adoption of an in-vehicle infotainment open-source development platform.