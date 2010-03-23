VISLINK adds Fujitsu H.264 technology
VISLINK will use Fujitsu Frontech North America’s low-delay H.264 technology to provide SD/HD H.264 upgrades for the Advent DVE5100 MPEG-2 exciter and IRD5100.
Fujitsu also has appointed VISLINK News & Entertainment to sell its new range of H.264 encoders and decoders. VISLINK will promote the integrated technology globally.
In addition to MPEG-2 and H.264 HD/SD codecs, VISLINK’s DVE5100 and IRD5100 platforms support DVB-S/S2 and DVB-T/LMST modulation, integral HPA control over L-band, BISS 1/E encryption, ASI REMUX and ASI-over-IP input and output.
See VISLINK at NAB Show Booth C3707.
See Fujitsu Frontech North America at NAB Show Booth SU5607.
