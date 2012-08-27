Vinten to showcase Vision blue5 at IBC 2012

Vinten, part of Vitec Videocom, a Vitec Group company, will showcase its Vision blue5 pan and tilt head and tripod system at this year’s IBC2012 in stand 11.E55.

The Vision blue5 has the same superb functionality as the extremely successful Vision blue system, but with a higher carrying capacity of 12.1lb to 26.5lb/5.5kg to 12kg @ 100mm CofG. This makes the Vision blue5 ideal to support the latest generation of larger cameras used by professional videographers.

The system is the latest addition to the company’s renowned Vision range and the second addition to the blue series of lightweight pan and tilt heads and systems. The range provides today’s camera operators with genuine broadcast quality and exceptional performance.

The entire Vinten Vision range offers a cost effective solution while delivering all of the quality and performance operators have come to expect from a Vinten Vision head. This includes Vinten’s Perfect Balance technology, providing consistent movement and easy positioning of the camera at any angle, as well as its LF drag technology that enables complete control of the camera at any level of movement.

Also on display at IBC 2012 will be several other products from Vinten’s highly acclaimed range of camera support products including the Vision blue, the Vision AS range, Vision 100 and 250, the Vector range including the Vector 430S and of course, a wide selection of Studio and OB Pedestals, tripods and accessories.