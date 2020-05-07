Vietnam Deploys R&S AI-Driven DTV RF Test System

HANOI, Vietnam—The Vietnam Telecommunications Authority has deployed Rohde & Schwarz’s AI-based RF test system for DTV compliance.

The test system combines the R&S BTC Broadcast Test Center and RFSpark RF automation to enable test labs and TV and set-top box manufacturers to conduct compliance testing in a cost-effective manner, the company said. Rohde & Schwarz worked closely with local system integrator Spark Systems on the deployment.

“Since Rohde & Schwarz and VNTA set up the first digital TV receiver compliance test lab in Hanoi in 2015, we have been actively involved in the development of new test systems for QCVN.63 compliance test in Vietnam,” said Eric Li, regional manager for Rohde & Schwarz in Singapore.

“Thanks to the recent development in Computer Vision (CV) technology and big data analysis on images processing, we are able to collaborate with Spark Systems to bring this AI-based RF test system to test labs and TV/STB manufacturers in Vietnam.”

The RFSpark AutoTester picture quality engine can achieve great accuracy with less than 0.1dB deviation compared to a human tester for most DVB-T2 test cases. The automation also ensures consistent results when conducting repeat tests.

The testing automation supports a range of regional and country test specifications, such as Nordig, D-Book, RED, China DTMB and the specifications of ASEAN nations.

Together, the R&S BTC and RFSpark AutoTester form a complete system offering two working modes: full automation powered by an AI video engine and semi-automation combining the instrument’s auto configuration with the subjective decisions of human testers. In full automation mode, the system can complete a full round of testing in as little as 25% of the time otherwise needed when working continuously around the clock, the company said.