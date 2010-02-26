VeriCorder leads mobile journalism revolution

British Columbia, Canada-based VeriCorder has released VC Audio Pro, the first multitrack sound editor application for the iPhone and iPod Touch. VC Audio Pro allows reporters or podcasters to record, edit and send professional-quality audio news clips or full stories from an iPhone with the touch of a finger. Available through Apple’s Apps Store, the software enables iPhone users to record and edit high-fidelity audio into a news story and send it instantly over WiFi or a cellular connection.

VeriCorder founder and CEO Gary Symons was one of the first mobile journalists in Canada, working with CBC News. Symons says VC Audio Pro was designed to fill a growing need in the broadcast industry. “We’ve heard the demand from journalists all over the world for a powerful but simple sound editor that allows them to record, edit and send from anywhere, to anywhere,” Symons said. “Finally, there really is an app for the mobile journalist.”

VC Audio Pro’s comprehensive feature set makes it a fast, simple and affordable replacement for the cumbersome and costly recording equipment currently used by journalists. The app’s intuitive user interface takes minutes to learn and is compatible with most major newsroom systems for instant integration and playout.

It’s also possible to customize VC Audio Pro for radio networks, universities and podcast hosting sites, and fully integrates into newsroom, media asset management and playout systems. The application can be deployed as a custom app on the App Store or fully customized for a media network’s workflow and deployed by the network’s IT department.