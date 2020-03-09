Velocix to Showcase New CDN Edge Caching Software at 2020 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—Velocix plans to feature its new ultra-high density CDN edge caching software that provides up to four times the streaming output over prior generations of servers during the 2020 NAB Show in Las Vegas.

The software is optimized to run on commercial-off-the-shelf platforms with AMD chips and NVMe solid state hard drives, reducing how much hardware is needed to scale IPTV and OTT video service delivered via wireline and 5G wireless networks, the company said.

“With traditional video subscribers increasingly transitioning to new multiscreen IP video services, network operators are facing complex scaling challenges that will continue to intensify as stream demand and mobile viewership over 5G networks flourishes,” said Craig Sinasac, vice president, Development and Technology at Velocix. “Our software is carefully tuned to supercharge the capabilities of the foundational hardware platform to maximize stream density and CDN efficiency, resulting in a richer return on investment for our customers.”

The company also will feature its programmatic TV advertising solution and managed services offering.