TVU Gear Now Part of Full Sail University Sportscasting Curriculum

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.—Full Sail University has enlisted TVU Networks’ IP-based live video technology into its curriculum for its Dan Patrick School of Sportscasting to assist with the university’s stated goal of “preparing the next generation of sportscasting talent.”

TVU One

Students within the degree program will be equipped with the TVU One mobile live video transmitter and the TVU Anywhere mobile app. The TVU One is designed to deliver high-quality, low-latency feeds. The TVU Anywhere app, meanwhile, can be used to turn smart devices into live video transmitters.

The equipment will be used to assist students to capture live shots in the field while sending video feeds back to the in-house TVU transceiver for sportscasting productions and streaming.

“By setting up and using this equipment in a true-to-life way, the students were able to understand how these tools worked and can apply the classroom curriculum to real-life scenarios,” said Gus Ramsey, program director of Full Sail University’s Dan Patrick School of Sportscasting.