TV One to showcase CORIO 2-based multiviewer tools
TV One will demonstrate the array of visual displays that can be created using the company’s range of multiviewer tools at IBC2010. The four- and eight-window displays will highlight the company’s CORIO 2 video processing technology.
Using a CORIOview C2-6204 3G-SDI four-window processor and a CORIOview C2-6104A DVI four-window processor, TV One will demonstrate the simplicity of viewing and controlling up to eight separate images on one video screen. A touch-screen panel installed with the CORIOtool Suite software will be set up on the stand for hands-on demonstrations.
The CORIOview multiviewers accept composite video, component video, RGB, DVI and 3G-SDI signals to place multiple images in windows on a single output with full picture-in-picture flexibility. The unit's internal processing engines can scale each incoming signal to match virtually any output resolution required.
See TV One at IBC Stand 7.C27.
