Travis County Media Services automates operations

Travis County Media Services, the public access channel for the fifth largest county by population in Texas, has selected NVerzion's NControl Lite end-to-end automation solution to control its file-based broadcast and recording operations.

Travis County Media Services operates TCTV-17, a county government access channel that delivers live telecasts of Commissioners Court meetings and a variety of original programs to the Central Texas community, including the state capital of Austin.

During a recent migration to a larger facility, the broadcaster deployed NVerzion NControl Lite automation for its primary playback, recording, scheduling and logging operations to increase operational efficiencies.

The NControl Lite software and hardware package includes: NGest dubbing and recording software application; NPoint video preparation software for segmenting and trimming; NControl router/cuts-only transmission playlists; NBase SQL media database manager; NView database viewer; NConvert, which produces a specialized electronic as-run log format, and EMC Ethernet Machine Control.