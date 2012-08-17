TNDV Lands ‘Thursday Night Lights’

NASHVILLE: TNDV said it has landed “one of the first HD sports production contracts for high school football in the state of Tennessee.”



The mobile production company will drive its 40-foot Inspiration truck to 11 games this fall, traveling around the Mid-Tennessee region to capture live game action for Nashville’s MyTV30 “Thursday Night Lights” program. TNDV owner Nic Dugger and his staff will establish seven-camera HD shoots for most games, using Hitachi cameras and Abekas Mira multichannel servers for instant replay.



Dugger recently purchased and renovated Inspiration from Middle Tennessee State University, his alma mater. He and much of his staff worked on the truck at the university, producing hundreds of sporting events. Since purchasing the truck, Inspiration has been used on more than 30 live production projects spanning the broadcast and entertainment universe.



Dugger and his team will natively uplink the live signals for direct transmission to MyTV30—the UPN affiliate for Nashville—“retaining all HD characteristics for the best possible on-air quality,” the company said. TNDV will use Inspiration’s full complement for the broadcasts, including Pinnacle Deko graphics, a Harris Platinum router with an integrated Harris HView SX Hybrid multiviewer, a Ross Vision production switcher and a Soundcraft Vi1 console for audio production.