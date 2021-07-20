ThinkAnalytics, Gracenote Launch New Visual Content Discovery System

LONDON, LOS ANGELES, & EMERYVILLE, Calif.—ThinkAnalytics and Gracenote have launched a new solution to improve personalized video search and recommendations.

The offering builds on the two companies’ expertise. ThinkAnalytics’ powerful Personalized Images content recommendations algorithm built on advanced AI techniques and data science is integrated with Gracenote’s Personalized Imagery offering, which offers a differentiated set of images for each TV and movie title.

With this combined offering, cable and satellite TV services and streaming platform customers have a new, easy-to-implement solution to optimize visual content merchandising and personalize the user experience, the companies said.

“We have proved that viewers connect with content in different ways through visual images, which is a breakthrough for how service providers can recommend content via their UX – and keep viewers engaged,” said Peter Docherty, CTO of ThinkAnalytics. “We are excited to leverage Gracenote’s all-new sets of program imagery and associated metadata to bring the gold standard of personalized TV experiences to market.”

“Improving content discovery by making it more personal and visually driven holds the potential to help entertainment providers of all sizes move the needle on key business metrics,” added Simon Adams, chief product officer, Gracenote.

The two companies also noted that the turnkey solution will help video service providers to positively impact key consumption and engagement indicators. Independent testing of these targeted program images versus standard imagery has shown measurable increases in time spent watching content and number of titles watched.