Telemetrics unveils 55D-CAU camera control system

Telemetrics has unveiled the 55D-CAU coax/fiber link, an affordable camera control system with increased operating distance. The system is ideally suited for both permanently installed or mobile applications and eliminates the need for video equalizers, frame synchronizers, intercom adapters, microphone phantom power and remote power supplies. In addition to the benefits of the standard coax link, the HD fiber link options offer a convenient and cost-effective means of transmitting HD/SD SDI video from the camera to the base station.