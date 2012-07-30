Telemetrics Introduces New Robotic HD Camera

MAHWAH, N.J.: Telemetrics had introduced the HDSC-1 camera, designed for use with the Telemetrics product line in a range of robotic production applications. The compact HDSC-1 camera features a Sony 3.27-megapixel CMOS image sensor (Exmor IMX036) and a Canon 20X zoom lens.



The HDSC-1 camera provides native 1920x1080 HD-SDI video outputs as well as SD composite video outputs in NTSC and PAL formats. Multiple camera systems can be genlocked and the cameras can be remotely controlled over a LAN or via RS-232C. A S/N ratio of 50dB and a sensitivity level of F5.6 at 2000 lux helps ensure high-quality image output. Gain set-up is automatic with a manual override and up to five presets can be stored.



The HDSC-1 features a 20X integrated Canon lens with a focal length of 4.7–94mm and an aperture of F1.6 (wide) and F3.5 (telephoto). Auto focus with manual override and servo zoom control help to ensure smooth quiet operation. The horizontal field of view at wide angle is 55.4 and 2.9 degrees for close-up shooting.



