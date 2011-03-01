Telco, IPTV, mobile video equipment
HD/SD H.264 ENCODER
DVEO HCoder ASI/IP
Designed for backhaul applications and ENG; features simultaneous GigE and dual DVB-ASI outputs and inputs that can be HDMI, SD/HD-SDI, component or CVBS; supports HDTV resolutions up to 1920 × 1080 × 30p, 60i/50i; includes LCD front-panel controls and remote management software; audio encoding is MPEG-1 Layer II, AAC or Dolby Digital pass through.
858-613-1818;www.dveo.com
Booth: SU6911
TRANSCODER
Sencore TXS 3453
Delivers multiple channels of best-in-class, high-performance, reliable transcoding and transrating in a high-density 1RU chassis; with a configurable engine and multichannel architecture, the transcoder can perform MPEG-2 to H.264 and H.264 to MPEG-2 SD and HD transcoding — as well as transrating of MPEG-2 or H.264 streams — cost-effectively; key features include ASI and MPEGoIP transport stream inputs and outputs, as well as the ability to compress the output to very low bit rates while maintaining excellent video quality to the end viewer.
605-335-6379;www.sencore.com
Booth: SU7213
VIDEO SYSTEM
Thomson Video Networks ViBE VS7000
Fully-integrated IP video solution for convergent applications such as Web TV and OTT services delivery, traditional IPTV, and IP/cable delivery; combines all major audio/video codecs, the latest adaptive streaming formats, and a resilient IT platform for native redundancy and scalability.
+33 2 99 27 30 30www.thomson-networks.com
Booth: SU4917
METADATA PLATFORM
Triveni Digital GuideBuilder
Has been extended for mobile service support with new ESG functionality for program content, as well as for interstitials and channel logos; engineered in accordance with the new ATSC Mobile DTV A/153 Part 4 standard, this extension of the GuideBuilder's mobile capabilities ensures up-to-date scheduling and tuning, managed through the operator's existing workflow components; includes development of an open ESG carouselling interface for multiplexers, designed to support centralcasting applications.
609-716-3500;www.trivenidigital.com
Booth: SU3202
HD/SD H.264 ENCODER
Evertz 9782 ENC-H264HD
HD/SD 8-bit 4:2:0 H.264 video encoder; features HD/SD-SDI input with embedded audio, dual ASI outputs and dual IP outputs, three latency modes (normal, medium and low), bit rates of 4Mb/s to 80Mb/s, support for MP@L4, HP@L4, Hi422P@L4, noise reduction, and scene cut detection; optional are 8-bit 4:2:2 and 10-bit 4:2:2 H.264 encoding, as well as MPEG-2 and JPEG 2000 HD/SD encoding.
905-335-3700;www.evertz.com
Booth: N1602, SU9717
IPTV DISTRIBUTION
Intelsat IPTV Service
Wholesale MPEG-4 content aggregation and delivery service for distributors and integrators operating in the United States; supports delivery of a prepackaged TV programming lineup in a highly-efficient MPEG-4 IP format to cable and telecom service providers.
202-944-7515;www.intelsat.com
Booth: SU4310
