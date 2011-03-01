Telco, IPTV, mobile video equipment

HD/SD H.264 ENCODER

DVEO HCoder ASI/IP

Designed for backhaul applications and ENG; features simultaneous GigE and dual DVB-ASI outputs and inputs that can be HDMI, SD/HD-SDI, component or CVBS; supports HDTV resolutions up to 1920 × 1080 × 30p, 60i/50i; includes LCD front-panel controls and remote management software; audio encoding is MPEG-1 Layer II, AAC or Dolby Digital pass through.

858-613-1818;www.dveo.com

Booth: SU6911

TRANSCODER

Sencore TXS 3453

Delivers multiple channels of best-in-class, high-performance, reliable transcoding and transrating in a high-density 1RU chassis; with a configurable engine and multichannel architecture, the transcoder can perform MPEG-2 to H.264 and H.264 to MPEG-2 SD and HD transcoding — as well as transrating of MPEG-2 or H.264 streams — cost-effectively; key features include ASI and MPEGoIP transport stream inputs and outputs, as well as the ability to compress the output to very low bit rates while maintaining excellent video quality to the end viewer.

605-335-6379;www.sencore.com

Booth: SU7213

VIDEO SYSTEM

Thomson Video Networks ViBE VS7000

Fully-integrated IP video solution for convergent applications such as Web TV and OTT services delivery, traditional IPTV, and IP/cable delivery; combines all major audio/video codecs, the latest adaptive streaming formats, and a resilient IT platform for native redundancy and scalability.

+33 2 99 27 30 30www.thomson-networks.com

Booth: SU4917

METADATA PLATFORM

Triveni Digital GuideBuilder

Has been extended for mobile service support with new ESG functionality for program content, as well as for interstitials and channel logos; engineered in accordance with the new ATSC Mobile DTV A/153 Part 4 standard, this extension of the GuideBuilder's mobile capabilities ensures up-to-date scheduling and tuning, managed through the operator's existing workflow components; includes development of an open ESG carouselling interface for multiplexers, designed to support centralcasting applications.

609-716-3500;www.trivenidigital.com

Booth: SU3202

Evertz 9782 ENC-H264HD

HD/SD 8-bit 4:2:0 H.264 video encoder; features HD/SD-SDI input with embedded audio, dual ASI outputs and dual IP outputs, three latency modes (normal, medium and low), bit rates of 4Mb/s to 80Mb/s, support for MP@L4, HP@L4, Hi422P@L4, noise reduction, and scene cut detection; optional are 8-bit 4:2:2 and 10-bit 4:2:2 H.264 encoding, as well as MPEG-2 and JPEG 2000 HD/SD encoding.

905-335-3700;www.evertz.com

Booth: N1602, SU9717

IPTV DISTRIBUTION

Intelsat IPTV Service

Wholesale MPEG-4 content aggregation and delivery service for distributors and integrators operating in the United States; supports delivery of a prepackaged TV programming lineup in a highly-efficient MPEG-4 IP format to cable and telecom service providers.

202-944-7515;www.intelsat.com

Booth: SU4310