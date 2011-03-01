Telco, IPTV and mobile video equipment
CONTENT DISTRIBUTION
GlobeCast WorldTV
Aggregates and distributes international content for all types of platforms including DTH satellite, IPTV, cable and more; booth will feature a show reel of just some of the 170 channels in 35 languages being distributed by WorldTV.
www.globecast.com
Booth: SU911
HD/SD H.264 ENCODER
DVEO HCoder ASI/IP
Designed for backhaul applications and ENG; features simultaneous GigE and dual DVB-ASI outputs and inputs that can be HDMI, SD/HD-SDI, component or CVBS; supports HDTV resolutions up to 1920 × 1080 × 30p, 60i/50i; includes LCD front-panel controls and remote management software; audio encoding is MPEG-1 Layer II, AAC or Dolby Digital pass through.
www.dveo.com
Booth: SU6911
TRANSCODER
Sencore TXS 3453
Delivers multiple channels of best-in-class, high-performance, reliable transcoding and transrating in a high-density 1RU chassis; with a configurable engine and multichannel architecture, the transcoder can perform MPEG-2 to H.264 and H.264 to MPEG-2 SD and HD transcoding — as well as transrating of MPEG-2 or H.264 streams — cost-effectively; key features include ASI and MPEGoIP transport stream inputs and outputs, as well as the ability to compress the output to very low bit rates while maintaining excellent video quality to the end viewer.
ww.sencore.com
Booth: SU7213
VIDEO SYSTEM
Thomson Video Networks ViBE VS7000
Fully-integrated IP video solution for convergent applications such as Web TV and OTT services delivery, traditional IPTV, and IP/cable delivery; combines all major audio/video codecs, the latest adaptive streaming formats, and a resilient IT platform for native redundancy and scalability.
www.thomson-networks.com
Booth: SU4917
METADATA PLATFORM
Triveni Digital GuideBuilder
Has been extended for mobile service support with new ESG functionality for program content, as well as for interstitials and channel logos; engineered in accordance with the new ATSC Mobile DTV A/153 Part 4 standard, this extension of the GuideBuilder's mobile capabilities ensures up-to-date scheduling and tuning, managed through the operator's existing workflow components; includes development of an open ESG carouselling interface for multiplexers, designed to support centralcasting applications.
www.trivenidigital.com
Booth: SU3202
HD/SD H.264 ENCODER
Evertz 9782 ENC-H264HD
HD/SD 8-bit 4:2:0 H.264 video encoder; features HD/SD-SDI input with embedded audio, dual ASI outputs and dual IP outputs, three latency modes (normal, medium and low), bit rates of 4Mb/s to 80Mb/s, support for MP@L4, HP@L4, Hi422P@L4, noise reduction, and scene cut detection; optional are 8-bit 4:2:2 and 10-bit 4:2:2 H.264 encoding, as well as MPEG-2 and JPEG 2000 HD/SD encoding.
www.evertz.com
Booth: N1602, SU9717
OB SUPPORT
Bexel BBS One, ESU One, ESU Two
OB-based support includes three mobile facilities — BBS One, ESU One and ESU Two; recognizing the industry's growing focus on 3-D, BBS One is a configurable facility that is designed to enable 3-D production, digital editing, EVS operations or online production applications; ESU One and ESU Two are configurable facilities with a smaller footprint and support fiber ESU, editing, online production or EVS and replay applications.
www.bexel.com
Booth: C395
JPEC CODEC
Thomson Video Networks ViBE VA5004
Modular chassis with dual power supplies and four slots for any combination of encoding or decoding hot-swappable modules; JPEG 2000 compression makes the unit ideal for high-quality SD, HD or 3G HD transmission over IP links; typically requires only 150Mb/s for one SD channel; combines low latency and excellent audio/video synchronization with powerful tools for IP transmission error correction, advanced clock recovery and jitter removal.
www.thomson-networks.com
Booth: SU4917
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox