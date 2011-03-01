Telco, IPTV and mobile video equipment

CONTENT DISTRIBUTION

GlobeCast WorldTV

Aggregates and distributes international content for all types of platforms including DTH satellite, IPTV, cable and more; booth will feature a show reel of just some of the 170 channels in 35 languages being distributed by WorldTV.

www.globecast.com

Booth: SU911

HD/SD H.264 ENCODER

DVEO HCoder ASI/IP

Designed for backhaul applications and ENG; features simultaneous GigE and dual DVB-ASI outputs and inputs that can be HDMI, SD/HD-SDI, component or CVBS; supports HDTV resolutions up to 1920 × 1080 × 30p, 60i/50i; includes LCD front-panel controls and remote management software; audio encoding is MPEG-1 Layer II, AAC or Dolby Digital pass through.

www.dveo.com

Booth: SU6911

TRANSCODER

Sencore TXS 3453

Delivers multiple channels of best-in-class, high-performance, reliable transcoding and transrating in a high-density 1RU chassis; with a configurable engine and multichannel architecture, the transcoder can perform MPEG-2 to H.264 and H.264 to MPEG-2 SD and HD transcoding — as well as transrating of MPEG-2 or H.264 streams — cost-effectively; key features include ASI and MPEGoIP transport stream inputs and outputs, as well as the ability to compress the output to very low bit rates while maintaining excellent video quality to the end viewer.

ww.sencore.com

Booth: SU7213

VIDEO SYSTEM

Thomson Video Networks ViBE VS7000

Fully-integrated IP video solution for convergent applications such as Web TV and OTT services delivery, traditional IPTV, and IP/cable delivery; combines all major audio/video codecs, the latest adaptive streaming formats, and a resilient IT platform for native redundancy and scalability.

www.thomson-networks.com

Booth: SU4917

METADATA PLATFORM

Triveni Digital GuideBuilder

Has been extended for mobile service support with new ESG functionality for program content, as well as for interstitials and channel logos; engineered in accordance with the new ATSC Mobile DTV A/153 Part 4 standard, this extension of the GuideBuilder's mobile capabilities ensures up-to-date scheduling and tuning, managed through the operator's existing workflow components; includes development of an open ESG carouselling interface for multiplexers, designed to support centralcasting applications.

www.trivenidigital.com

Booth: SU3202

HD/SD H.264 ENCODER

Evertz 9782 ENC-H264HD

HD/SD 8-bit 4:2:0 H.264 video encoder; features HD/SD-SDI input with embedded audio, dual ASI outputs and dual IP outputs, three latency modes (normal, medium and low), bit rates of 4Mb/s to 80Mb/s, support for MP@L4, HP@L4, Hi422P@L4, noise reduction, and scene cut detection; optional are 8-bit 4:2:2 and 10-bit 4:2:2 H.264 encoding, as well as MPEG-2 and JPEG 2000 HD/SD encoding.

www.evertz.com

Booth: N1602, SU9717

OB SUPPORT

Bexel BBS One, ESU One, ESU Two

OB-based support includes three mobile facilities — BBS One, ESU One and ESU Two; recognizing the industry's growing focus on 3-D, BBS One is a configurable facility that is designed to enable 3-D production, digital editing, EVS operations or online production applications; ESU One and ESU Two are configurable facilities with a smaller footprint and support fiber ESU, editing, online production or EVS and replay applications.

www.bexel.com

Booth: C395

JPEC CODEC

Thomson Video Networks ViBE VA5004

Modular chassis with dual power supplies and four slots for any combination of encoding or decoding hot-swappable modules; JPEG 2000 compression makes the unit ideal for high-quality SD, HD or 3G HD transmission over IP links; typically requires only 150Mb/s for one SD channel; combines low latency and excellent audio/video synchronization with powerful tools for IP transmission error correction, advanced clock recovery and jitter removal.

www.thomson-networks.com

Booth: SU4917