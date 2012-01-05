Tektronix introduces compact RF, microwave power sensors/meters

Tektronix, a provider of signal generators and analyzers for the microwave and RF industry, recently introduced its PSM RF series, a family of compact RF and microwave power meters that feature fast measurement speed, cover a wide frequency range and provide extensive power measurements from basic average power to pulse profiling. The PSM3000, PSM4000 and PSM5000 meters come fully calibrated over their entire operating temperature range, eliminating the need for sensor zeroing and meter reference calibration.

The new compact USB power meters can be used for a broad range of CW and pulse modulation measurements depending on the model selected. The meters are delivered with Microsoft Windows-based power-meter application software for controlling the meter, displaying readings and recording data. This combination provides a complete test system, eliminating the need for a separate meter mainframe.

Accurate power measurements have emerged as a requirement in RF and microwave design and manufacturing. Although testing of RF products has become faster and easier over the past several years, testing RF power still remains one of the most basic and time-consuming tests. This has led to a market need for more-capable, compact power sensors/meters such as the PSM series.