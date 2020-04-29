Synamedia Partners With Google Cloud on Video Network Offering

LONDON—Synamedia has announced a partnership with Google Cloud, expanding its video network portfolio with a new over-the-top (OTT) as-a-service offering.

The partnership, which enhances service availability and scalability, reduces latency often associated with OTT delivery of live events, such as sports, which can delay streamed content by a full minute as compared to traditional broadcast delivery, the company said.

The new partnership makes available to OTT streaming services and broadcasters the benefit of Google Cloud’s best-in-class low-latency network and Synamedia’s best-in-class low-latency live video delivery solution. Together they can deliver content with only 5 to 7 seconds of latency, which compares well with typical broadcast latency, Synamedia said.

“As the live TV landscape shifts toward OTT delivery, the industry needs technology that matches what viewers have become accustomed to with premium digital TV services,” said Julien Signes, senior vice president and general manager, Video Network at Synamedia.

Synamedia will rely on Google Kubernetes Engine (GKE), an enterprise-grade platform for containerized applications, that will make it possible for users to scale as their requirements grow with an automation pipeline that can boost the media processing workflow in minutes and enable fast disaster recovery, the company said.

The as-a-service video network offering unifies siloed workflows on a single platform, enabling seamless operations and faster deployment, it said.

The new partnership also brings the benefits of the companies’ artificial intelligence and machine learning tools to customers, making it possible for them to deliver better customer experiences. Intelligent pattern matching brings deep content awareness to media workflows, Synamedia added.