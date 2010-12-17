Switchcraft 900 Series Direct Boxes deliver live sound support
Switchcraft has released its 900 Series Direct Boxes, which are designed for live sound applications.
These passive direct boxes feature the company’s Phantom Lift technology, which allows the ground lift switch to be controlled remotely using 48V phantom power from the console.
The 900 Series provides superior sound quality and a rugged design.
