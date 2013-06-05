SSL C100 Digital Broadcast Consoles Scores With NFL Films

Pictured from left to right behind the console are Fran Camardella, Ernie Fortunato and Dave Casuscelli. Seated at the console is Ron Schreier. MOUNT LAUREL, N.J. —NFL Films is using a Solid State Logic C100 HDS Digital Broadcast Console to run its audio plays.



NFL Films recently upgraded its shooting stage for HD production of its “Inside the NFL,” on Showtime; “NFL Matchup,” on ESPN; and “Playbook” and “First on the Field,” on NFL Network. The C100 was chosen for the change from analog to digital audio workflow.



NFL Films relied on the layout of console features to help the engineering staff migrate into an all-digital workflow. The fully featured mix minus system on the C100 allows NFL Films to handle multiple remote interviews. As each channel has its own settable delay, different video format source material is always in sync. With weekly changes in promos and sponsors for each show, the studio engineers rely on the C-Play audio playout option to drag and drop an audio file directly into the console. This enables them to have a file ready for playback at a moment’s notice.



“The intuitive design of the C100 made it easy for us to jump from our analog SSL legacy console to the new digital format because both consoles share several functional similarities,” said Ron Schreier, senior mix engineer for NFL Films. “As a mixer, one of the things I’ve noticed with digital consoles is how they feel under your fingers. Mixing is a creative art and the tactile feedback of a console helps that process, especially in a live television environment. The console’s EQs and dynamics have a great sound and its algorithms give the mixes a noticeable depth and clarity on air. The amount of flexibility, bussing and output options that are available address our most complicated shows from a technical standpoint. It’s really a powerful production tool and it’s obvious that a lot of thought went into building this console.”