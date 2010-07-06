SRS Labs announces HD Audio Lab for PCs

SRS Labs has announced the upcoming availability of SRS HD Audio Lab (HAL), audio software designed to provide a great audio experience when listening to music or watching videos and movies on Windows-based PCs.

HD Audio Lab, which is compatible with all PC-based media players, optimizes the way sound is processed through PCs. Using the system graphical interface, users can fully control and customize audio to their listening preference by selecting their speaker or headphone setup and adjusting multiple audio settings through the advanced control panel. HAL restores clarity and overall fidelity to digital music, while at the same time improving bass response, so music sounds more natural and notably closer to the original recording. The system works with both stereo and surround content, creating a virtual three-dimensional surround sound via any speaker configuration or headphones.

Having completed its beta-testing program, SRS HD Audio Lab is expected to be available for purchase beginning this month directly from SRS or through select retailers and online stores. PC users interested in test-driving HAL before purchase can download a free 30-day trial online.