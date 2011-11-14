Sony introduces battery-interface adapter for wireless mic systems

Sony has expanded its line of digital wireless technology with a new adapter for standalone or mixer bag use with the DWR-S01D digital wireless slot-in receiver.

The model DWA-F01D adapter supports battery powering of the receiver using Sony InfoLITHIUM L series batteries (optional). It also offers users additional flexibility in multipurpose wireless receiver applications, including standalone portable receiver use, V-mounting the portable receiver onto a camera, or for use with Sony XDCAM cameras that support a digital wireless slot.

The DWA-F01D adapter can also be used with a new companion LCS-F01D softcase. The case complements the adapter perfectly, providing protection for the adapter and DWR-S01D receiver while maintaining easy access to connectors and battery.

The receiver supports AES-3 digital audio output (BNC x 1), balanced mic level analog output (XLR x 2) and unbalanced mic level analog output (Stereo Mini x 1). The adapter includes a digital audio word clock input (BNC x 1) for synchronizing the DWR-S01D digital receiver with other digital audio equipment.

It can be powered by InfoLITHIUM L series batteries or from external 12V power (Hirose 4-pin and DC In jack). The adapter includes a short Hirose 4-pin external power cable. The optional soft case is supplied with a V-mount plate and shoulder strap.