Sony Begins Delivery of PetaSite Optical Disc Archive

PARAMUS, N.J.—Sony Electronics has begun shipping its newly launched PetaSite Optical Disc Archive, a high-capacity archival storage solution that scales from 165 TB to 2.9 PB in a standard 42U rack.

The launch comes on the heels of Sony’s introduction of Gen3 high-capacity USB desktop drive units , Fibre Channel library drive units and 5.5 TB media cartridges .

The Sony archive solution offers secure, immutable data preservation and is well-suited for a variety of applications, the company said. The Gen3 enterprise class eight-channel, dual-sided optical drive is write-compatible with Generation 2 and backward-read-compatible with all Optical Disc Archive cartridges.

“Sony’s latest generation of optical drive technology addresses many issues with long-term storage, particularly with respect to its total cost of ownership,” said Theresa Alesso, Pro Division president, Sony Electronics.

“Our new Gen3 system is backward compatible with previous versions of our optical drive components, which eliminates costly data migration projects and allows our customers to focus resources and dollars on other crucial business initiatives. Its low-power consumption also aligns with customers’ initiatives to drive greater storage density at lower operating costs in the data center.”

Gen3 PetaSite library products include the ODS-L30M master unit, ODS-L60E drive and cartridge extension unit and ODS-L100E cartridge-only extension unit.

The main building block of the library is the master unit, offering 165 TB capacity. Each extension unit with drive and cartridges offers 335.5TB. By itself, the cartridge unit offers 555.5 TB of storage. Up to five can be attached to the ODS-L30M, it said.

Each unit is 7U and includes a three-slot import/export station to load and unload media. Each Gen3 media cartridge stores 5.5TB, with an estimated shelf life of 100 years.