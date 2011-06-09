Snell partners with Linear Acoustic for audio control

Linear Acoustic has announced another technology partnership, and the television audio control specialists will now provide a range of technologies to Snell, providers of a wide range of broadcast infrastructure solutions that address the creation, management and distribution of content. Under this new arrangement, Linear Acoustic will provide state-of-the-art audio processing for Snell’s modular line, most notably the IQ Modular product.

"We are pleased to be working with the innovative professionals at Snell," said Tim Carroll, founder of Linear Acoustic. "Broadcasters and other attendees of the 2011 NAB Show were very interested in the new 3G conversion modules for the company's signature IQ modular solution."

Snell's new range of IQ modules include comprehensive audio processing functions that allow complete control over external and embedded audio signals for applications requiring channel routing or mixing. An important addition to these standard audio functions is the inclusion of two Linear Acoustic technology blocks: UPMAX stereo-to-5.1 upmixing and AEROMAX loudness control technology.

"We are excited to be working with Linear Acoustic, a leader in the field of audio technology," said Steve Cole, Snell product manager for modular products. "Working together, we are able to bring significant benefits to our customers looking for industry-leading audio control solutions."